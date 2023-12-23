Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

