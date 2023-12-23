Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE YUM opened at $130.00 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

