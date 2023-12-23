Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

