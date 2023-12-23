Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $492.61 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $30.17 or 0.00069079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $492.61 million and approximately $68.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00023017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

