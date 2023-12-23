Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

