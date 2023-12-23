ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
CNET opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
