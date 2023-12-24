1,000 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $285.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

