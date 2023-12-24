17,928 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

