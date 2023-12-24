1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89,624 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,624 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $108.29. 3,033,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

