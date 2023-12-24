1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 856,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.