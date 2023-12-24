1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,784. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.