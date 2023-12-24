1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,194 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

