1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. 626,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,079. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $207.12 and a 12-month high of $263.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

