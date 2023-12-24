1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,352,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 583,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.89. 406,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,722. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $94.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

