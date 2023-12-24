1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

