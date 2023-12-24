1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.71. 35,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $185.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

