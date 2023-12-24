1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,419 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 931,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.
About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.