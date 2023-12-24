1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,419 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 931,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

