1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.56 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

