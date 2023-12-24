1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $224.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

