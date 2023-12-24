1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,344 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after buying an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.