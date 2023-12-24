1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,053 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $16,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 459,084 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 257,524 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. 372,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,842. The firm has a market cap of $989.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.