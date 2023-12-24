1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,077 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,077 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,280,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 522,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 987,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,127. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.