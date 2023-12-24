1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.84, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

