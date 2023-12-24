1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,254 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

