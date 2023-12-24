38,445 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 334.3% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 243.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

