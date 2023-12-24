3EDGE Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,806 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $111,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,041,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,773,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

