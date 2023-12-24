3EDGE Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 894.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

