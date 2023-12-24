3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,068 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

