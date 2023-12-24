5,302 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 297,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.