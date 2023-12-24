55,009 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 3,901,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,009. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

