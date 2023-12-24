6,086 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.20. 2,279,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.