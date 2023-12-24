ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Hits $87.49 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $732,205.96 and approximately $87.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.27 or 1.00055690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003615 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000733 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $88.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

