Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.17. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

