Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advocate Group LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

