Advocate Group LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.66. 4,109,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

