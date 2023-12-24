Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

