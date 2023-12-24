Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0017

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,173.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.