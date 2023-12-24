Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
