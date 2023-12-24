Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Airgain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.