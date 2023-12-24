Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $13,823,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

