Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AP.UN. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.61.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.95.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

