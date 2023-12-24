Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.53.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.