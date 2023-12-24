ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.