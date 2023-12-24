American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $310,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 9.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 356,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

AMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.19. 1,106,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

