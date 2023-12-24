Ampleforth Market Capitalization Tops $38.23 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $38.23 million and $384,742.26 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 102,987,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

