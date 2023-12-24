Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $197.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,767. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.