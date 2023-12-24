Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$80.07

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
