Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

