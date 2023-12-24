Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $72.73

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,944,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 622,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Itron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $75.20 on Friday. Itron has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

