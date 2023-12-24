Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $11.86

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

