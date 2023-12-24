AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

AU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

